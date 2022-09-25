Cardinals Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers first baseman Miguel Vargas hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in Los Angeles.

 Raul Romero Jr.

LOS ANGELES — Miguel Vargas was already excited after hitting his first major league home run Saturday night. Then the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman got another big thrill when he was congratulated by Albert Pujols.

The veteran St. Louis slugger gave his regards to the rookie after getting aboard with a base hit during the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.