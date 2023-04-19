Mets Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. Kershaw earned his 200th win as the Dodgers defeated the Mets 5-0.

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw ended his outing with a fired-up scream and then capped his milestone night with a champagne toast from teammates.

The left-hander delivered a vintage performance for his 200th win, pitching seven splendid innings of three-hit ball as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday.

