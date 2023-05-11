Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs and Clayton Kershaw won his National League-best sixth game as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Wednesday to take the three-game series.

Will Smith and Miguel Vargas also went deep for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who top the NL in home runs (64).

