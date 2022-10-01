Rockies Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, in Los Angeles. Kershaw pitched six scoreless frames in the Dodgers’ 10-1 victory.

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw went six scoreless innings in his next-to-last start before the playoffs and the Los Angeles Dodgers had an eight-run fourth inning in a 10-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run, Mookie Betts had a pair of doubles among his three hits and Chris Taylor also had three hits as the Dodgers improved their franchise-best record to 109-48.

