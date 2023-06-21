 Skip to main content
Major League Baseball | Dodgers 2, Angels 0

Kershaw outduels Detmers

Dodgers get two big breaks in win over Angels

ANAHEIM — Miguel Rojas doubled and scored on Michael Busch’s high-bouncing single in the eighth after Clayton Kershaw and Reid Detmers dueled through seven scoreless innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the Freeway Series with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Will Smith added an RBI single in the eighth for the Dodgers, who snapped their three-game skid with two fortunate breaks for a team that hasn’t had many lately.

