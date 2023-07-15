All Star Baseball

Associated Press

The National League’s Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, listens to a question during an All-Star Game player availability, Monday, in Seattle.

 

 Lindsey Wasson

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Friday that he likely won’t return from a sore left shoulder until August.

Kershaw was put on the injured list on July 3 and got an MRI after consulting with Los Angeles head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The 35-year-old left-hander had hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break, but now says he needs time to heal.

