Los Angeles Kings celebrate the go-ahead goal by Adrian Kempe, center, during the third period against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in St. Paul, Minn. The Kings won 7-6.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season.

Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots.

