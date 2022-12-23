Flames Kings Hockey

Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) after scoring in overtime against the Calgary Flames, Thursday, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 4-3 after giving up a 3-1 lead.

LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles fought back after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period, with Kempe scoring his 13th goal on the rush from Viktor Arvidsson at 3:23 of overtime. The Kings swept a three-game homestand and won their fourth in a row.

