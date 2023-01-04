Stars Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe celebrates a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars' four-game winning streak.

"We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way," Kempe said.

