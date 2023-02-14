Sabres Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Kings defenseman Sean Walker (left) celebrates scoring a goal with center Phillip Danault during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 5-2.

LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe scored for the third straight game, Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and two assists, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Monday night.

Sean Walker. Arthur Kaliyev and Matt Roy also scored to help the Kings get their second straight win after the All-Star break and bye week. Phillip Danault had three assists and Pheonix Copley made 27 saves.

