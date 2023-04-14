Kings Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Officials break up a fight between Anaheim Ducks center Sam Carrick (left) and Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) during the first period on Thursday in Anaheim. The Kings won 5-3.

ANAHEIM — Adrian Kempe had three goals and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings clinched third place in the Pacific Division on Thursday night with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, who will have the best odds in the draft lottery after finishing with the NHL's worst record.

Captain Anze Kopitar scored a first-period goal that made him Los Angeles’ leading scorer for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons, while Kempe and Trevor Moore scored 49 seconds apart in the second period of the 159th regular-season edition of the Freeway Faceoff.

