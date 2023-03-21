Flames Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the first period on Monday in Los Angeles. The Kings won 8-2.

 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson scored in Los Angeles' four-goal first period, Adrian Kempe had two goals and an assist, and the Kings cruised into a first-place tie in the Pacific Division with an 8-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Carl Grundstrom had two goals and Gabriel Vilardi and Mikey Anderson also scored for the Kings, who pulled even with Vegas atop the division by extending their points streak to 10 games (8-0-2) with their second eight-goal outburst of the season. The Kings have earned a point in every game in March, putting themselves in contention for just the second division title for a franchise with two Stanley Cup championships.

