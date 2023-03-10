Kings Avalanche Hockey

Associated Press

Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (front) is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period, Thursday, in Denver.

DENVER — The common theme for the Los Angeles Kings during their five-game winning isn’t hard to figure out — balanced production.

So many are stepping up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.