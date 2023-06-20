Kelley gives back

LANCASTER — Following the early session of the inaugural Joshua Kelley Youth Football Camp, three youngsters challenged the Los Angeles Chargers’ superstar running back to a race.
After the four lined up, a few more kids joined the race.
There were a lot of smiles after some of them bragged that they had beaten Kelley following the race.
It was a fun day for more than 150 Antelope Valley youth who were on hand at Kelley’s free camp which was held on Saturday at Eastside High School.
Kelley, the former Eastside High School standout and UCLA graduate, who now stars with the Chargers, held his first-ever camp on the same field where he starred, for kids ages 6-16.
“I’m just excited about getting the community involved,” Kelley said. “We have a vision for this camp moving forward and this is only year one. I’m trying to help transform some of these kids’ lives. Many of them just need guidance.
“These kids have the talent and the potential. I always tell them to find their passion and commit to it.”
With the help of 11 volunteer coaches from throughout the Valley, including youth and high school football coaches, campers learned skills from throwing to catching to running the ball to blocking to tackling. Each station was coordinated by a coach.
“I’m having a lot of fun out here because I like football so much,” 12-year-old Justice Gammage said. “It’s good to learn new things. I think (Kelley) is a good person for giving back to the community. I know I’ll learn a lot today.”
The camp was broken into two sessions, the first from 9-11 a.m. for children ages 6-12 and the second from noon to 2 p.m. for ages 13-16. Each camper received a T-shirt, compression shirt, a football card for Kelley to sign and lunch provided by Firehouse Subs.
“Our goal is to continue this each year,” Eastside athletic director Gil Gomez said. “This is such a great community event. I think this is great for the kids.
“Josh was one of those unicorns, he was a great student and a great athlete. He’s just out there having a great time with the kids. He’s so approachable. Look how accessible he is. This is a way to bring everybody together.”
But it wasn’t only current football players that attended.
Others, like 10-year-old Adam Montalto wanted to come just to learn the game. Montalto has spent much of his life playing baseball and now is interested in playing football.
“I watch football on TV,” he said. “I think I can be a good football player. I think I might do both sports now. I’m learning about football right now and learning how to play it. This is very exciting.”
Kelley loved the turnout and wants to build on the event each year.
“To me, this means so much. You don’t see a lot of guys come back to their community,” Kelley said. “I’m hoping to do this every year. We have a great team behind us. I’m just hoping I can make an impact in some lives. It’s humbling. It’s up to people like me to bring attention to this. We definitely need more of this for the community.”
New Eastside head coach Danny Anousheh agreed.
“It’s amazing he came back and he gave these kids an opportunity to meet somebody at the highest level. With hard work, you can make it,” he said. “It’s not only football out here, some of them are building friendships. This is all about the kids.”
Anousheh had several of his new staff members helping assist at the camp.
“I was just like them,” Kelley said. “We need more of this.”
