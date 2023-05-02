ORLANDO, Fla. — Ercan Kara had a goal and an assist to power Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.
Orlando City (4-3-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Kara in the 38th minute. Michael Halliday and Antônio Carlos picked up assists on Kara’s first netter of the season.
Orlando City upped its lead to 2-0 when Facundo Torres took passes from Martín Ojeda and Kara and scored in the 57th minute.
Orlando City snapped a three-match skid at home. Orlando City has lost 11 matches at home since the start of last season after losing just 12 times in Orlando in the previous three seasons combined.
The Galaxy (1-5-3) were coming off their first win of the season. LA had gone 3-0-2 in its previous five road matches against Eastern Conference teams. The Galaxy are 0-3-2 away from home this season.
The Galaxy had a 15-14 edge in shots, but Orlando City took six shots on goal to just three for LA.
Pedro Gallese totaled three saves for Orlando City. Jonathan Klinsmann saved four shots for LA.
The teams each had three victories in six all-time match-ups. The visitors won the previous two matches by 1-0 scores after 20 goals were scored in the first four meetings.
The Galaxy return home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Orlando City travels to play Montreal on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Bella Bixby scored in stoppage time and Portland remained undefeated to start the season.
Bixby became just the second goalkeeper ever to score in the NWSL with her backheel goal as Portland (3-0-2) scrambled in the waning moments at Portland’s Providence Park.
Julie Ertz scored in the 78th minute to put Angel City (1-2-2) in front. Ertz just recently joined the Los Angeles team following a long layoff from the league because of injuries and the birth of her son.
Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old who was drafted by Angel City out of high school, scored in the 10th minute. Portland pulled even in the 31st when Ertz fouled Portland’s Crystal Dunn in the box and Hina Sugita converted on the penalty.
Morgan Weaver took a well-timed pass from Olivia Moultrie and scored from a tight angle to give the Thorns the lead in the 65th, but Katie Johnson pulled Angel City back into a tie with a header in the 74th.
