The Ducks’ Cam Fowler (left) collides with the Wild’s Mats Zuccarello during the first period on Wednesday in Anaheim. The Ducks lost to the Wild, 4-1.

 

ANAHEIM — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks.

The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.

