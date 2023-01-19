LPGA Tour Golf

Nelly Korda watches her shot from the third tee during the third round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Nov. 19, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The new LPGA season begins today.

 

ORLANDO, Fla. — A year ago, it took mental toughness for Danielle Kang to get across the finish line to win the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The conditions were unseasonably cold and breezy, and Kang was ready for everything that came her way. Mental toughness would come in handy later in her season, too, as Kang dealt with a spine on her tumor that kept her out of golf for three months.

