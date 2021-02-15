LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers, announcing via Twitter on Saturday night that he’s ready to "run it back" with the World Series champions after agreeing to a $34 million, two-year deal.
The 36-year-old third baseman batted .307 with four homers, 23 RBIs and an .860 OPS during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Turner’s contract includes a club option for a third year that could raise the value to $48 million over three years. He will receive an $8 million signing bonus and can earn up to an additional $4 million in performance bonuses.
The red-headed slugger hit .320 with two homers during the World Series before being pulled from the deciding Game 6 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He infamously broke protocol by returning to the field after the final out and removed his mask near teammates during the celebration. MLB decided against punishing him.
Turner became a free agent when his $64 million, four-year deal with the Dodgers expired after the World Series. He earned a prorated $7,037,037 of his $19 million salary in 2020.
A late-bloomer after overhauling his swing in his late 20s, Turner has been an anchor in the Dodgers’ lineup for most of their eight straight NL West titles. He hit .302 with 116 homers over seven seasons in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers are set to bring back essentially the same team that won the 2020 title — along with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with Los Angeles this week. Adding Bauer and returning Turner gave the Dodgers a splashy finish to an otherwise quiet offseason, cementing the champs as a threat to repeat just days before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training.
Leonard joins injured George on sideline for Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, joining injured teammate Paul George on the sideline.
Leonard sat out because of a left lower leg contusion. Coach Tyronn Lue said the injury occurred during the team’s recent trip, and he isn’t sure when Leonard might return. He has scored 30 or more points in his last two games.
Lue had no update on George. He missed his fifth straight game Sunday because of a right foot injury, and was expected to be re-evaluated upon returning to Los Angeles. Lue has described the injury as day-to-day.
The Clippers were without their two superstars for the first two games of the recent six-game trip. They split those games, losing to Atlanta and beating Miami.
Van der Poel sets speedskating 10,000 world record
HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Nils van der Poel of Sweden set a world record in the 10,000 meters on Sunday to win his second title at the world single distances speedskating championships at the Thialf Oval.
Van der Poel’s winning time of 12:32.95 shaved nearly a second off the record set a year ago by Graeme Fish of Canada at the Utah Olympic Oval.
“Eat fish for dinner!” a beaming Van der Poel yelled into a camera after his victory.
Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands, the 2014 Olympic 10,000-meter champion, was second nearly 13 seconds behind the dominant Van der Poel.
Russian skater Alexander Rumyantsev was third.
Van der Poel’s victory came after he won the 5,000 on Thursday, beating pre-race favorite Patrick Roest into second place.
“It was the challenge of my life,” the Swede with a Dutch grandfather said of Sunday’s race in an interview with broadcaster NOS. “And also it’s a new club record in my club in Trollhättan, so don’t forget that,” he added with a smile.
Double gold: Humphries finishes off historic bobsled sweep
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season.
She ended up on top of the world — twice.
Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend.
Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favorite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events — now with monobob included — awaiting women’s bobsledders at next winter’s Beijing Games for the first time.
“To be able to end on a high, I really just continue to think that I am so grateful to be here,” Humphries said. “To be representing the United States and to be able to compete is such a huge honor. And I’m excited to go home and see my husband and my dog.”
Moments later, she hopped atop the medal stand amid a backdrop of snow-covered evergreen trees, wrapped herself in the American flag, then put her right hand over her heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” cut through the frosty air.
It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If Humphries — a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home — is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months.
“She’s the best driver in the world,” longtime bobsled analyst John Morgan said.
Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than anyone else. She had the fastest time in each of the final three heats, a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold.
“We just saved the best for last,” Humphries said.
Germany and Canada took the next six spots behind Humphries, with the Germans grabbing silver and bronze. Stephanie Schneider, the leader after Saturday’s first two heats, finished second in 4:00.12. Laura Nolte was third in 4:00.42.
Mariama Jamanka was fourth for Germany, followed by Canada’s Cynthia Appiah, Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Canada’s Melissa Lotholz.
On average, those six German and Canadian sleds were 1.43 seconds behind Humphries. In sliding, that margin is enormous.
Elana Meyers Taylor was 15th for the U.S., her medal hopes dashed by a first-heat crash Saturday.
Memphis women’s basketball coach Melissa McFerrin retires
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women’s basketball coach Melissa McFerrin is retiring effective immediately.
The school’s athletic director Laird Veatch announced McFerrin’s retirement Sunday.
McFerrin has a 193-199 record in her 13th season at Memphis, the third most wins in school history. Her overall record is 243-269 in 17 seasons. Memphis is 4-10 overall, 2-7 in the American Athletic Conference this season.
“I have coached my entire career with personal and professional goals in alignment,” McFerrin said in a statement released by the school. “But things change over time. I remained at Memphis the past two seasons to see the renovation of Elma Roane Fieldhouse completed and to coach a group of young women in which I have a tremendous belief.
“In arriving at the decision to retire, this time, personal reasons have won out over professional ones. It is time for a new season in my life.”
Associate head coach Michelle Savage will become interim head coach, the statement said. A search for a permanent coach will be done after the end of the season.
Mets sign veteran pitchers Mike Montgomery, Tommy Hunter
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have signed left-hander Mike Montgomery and righty Tommy Hunter to minor league contracts, adding a couple of veterans to the staff at the start of spring training.
The Mets made the announcement Sunday and said both pitchers have been invited to big league camp.
The 34-year-old Hunter went 0-1 with one save and a 4.01 ERA in 24 games for Philadelphia last season. He also has played for Texas, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.
Hunter is 56-45 with 22 saves and 4.08 ERA in 472 games during a 13-year career. A starter in his early days, he’s pitched exclusively in relief since 2012.
The 31-year-old Montgomery pitched three games for Kansas City last year, giving up three earned runs in 5.1 innings. Used in a variety of roles, he is 23-34 with three saves and a 3.84 ERA in 183 games over six seasons with Seattle, the Cubs and Kansas City.
Montgomery got a save in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series for the Cubs. He relieved with two outs in the 10th inning and a runner on first base and induced a groundout to preserve an 8-7 win at Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.