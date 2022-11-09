Japan Baseball Ohtani

Associated Press

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani speaks to reporters after he returned home on Oct. 18, at the Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan. Ohtani, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez are AL MVP candidates.

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are the finalists for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt remain contenders for NL MVP, along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

