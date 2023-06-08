Stanley Cup Panthers Golden Knights Hockey

Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops a shot on goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, in Las Vegas. 

 Abbie Parr

SUNRISE, Fla. — Adin Hill heard fans chanting his name following one big save after another. He tried not to listen too intently.

After all, many in the crowd almost certainly didn’t know who Hill was as recently as a few months ago. An unheralded 27-year-old journeyman goaltender is now a household name because his play is one of the biggest reasons the Vegas Golden Knights are up 2-0 on the Florida Panthers in the final and two victories away from winning the Stanley Cup.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.