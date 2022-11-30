Ducks Predators Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) reaches for the puck after a shot on goal by the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Zaleski

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Juuse Saros made 34 saves and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won two of their last three games. Matt Duchene had two assists.

