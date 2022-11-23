ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 58-16 behind a career-high 30 points from senior Amber Jordan.
“I’m grateful that her offseason in basketball has helped her grow so much as a player,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said of Jordan.
Junior Callie Morris scored seven points for the Roadrunners (4-1), while junior Reese Ullrich scored six points.
“We are thankful that Reese is back in action and that we have a center like Callie that can affect every aspect of the game,” Armstrong said. “There’s so much to be thankful for this year and I believe I speak for most players and coaches when I say we are all so thankful that we can have a normal season of basketball again.”
The Roadrunners play at Tehachapi next Tuesday, while Palmdale Aerospace Academy (0-2) plays host to Trona on Monday.
EDWARDS AFB — The Paraclete boys basketball team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 60-30 victory over Desert on Tuesday at Desert High.
The Spirits overcame a slow start to pick up the win.
“We were sluggish, but they mentally got into and played well,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “They played hard and they played together, lots of sharing of the basketball, which makes me happy.”
Mister Burnside led Paraclete with 13 points, while Devon Marshall and Aaron Williams put in 11 points apiece.
Titus Morris and Donovan Ware scored six points apiece, DJ Phillips contributed five points, Ryan Brown and DeAndre Bennet picked up three points apiece and Darren Allen added two points.
Paraclete plays host to North (Bakersfield) on Monday, while Desert (2-2) plays host to Antelope Valley on Monday.
WEST COVINA — The Antelope Valley boys basketball team lost to Woodcrest Christian 60-31 in the semifinals of the 2nd Annual West Covina Tournament on Tuesday.
“Couldn’t overcome a slow start,” AV coach Ed Campbell II said.
The Antelopes (3-2) play West Covina in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. today.
