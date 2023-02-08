 Skip to main content
Girls Basketball | High Desert League: Rosamond 53, Desert 46

Jordan leads Roadrunners past Scorpions in HDL tilt

ROSAMOND — The “Amber Jordan Show” aired on Senior Night at Rosamond High School and the star of the show was, of course, Amber Jordan.

The lone senior for the Rosamond girls basketball team definitely put on a show in front of a raucous crowd as she scored a career-high 30 points, and the Roadrunners staved off a late rally by Desert to defeat the Scorpions, 53-46, Tuesday evening.

