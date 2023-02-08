Jordan leads Roadrunners past Scorpions in HDL tilt

ROSAMOND — The “Amber Jordan Show” aired on Senior Night at Rosamond High School and the star of the show was, of course, Amber Jordan.
The lone senior for the Rosamond girls basketball team definitely put on a show in front of a raucous crowd as she scored a career-high 30 points, and the Roadrunners staved off a late rally by Desert to defeat the Scorpions, 53-46, Tuesday evening.
“This was a really big win for us. It’s kind of like bragging rights against our rival,” Jordan said. “I knew I had to lead the team because this was a tough game. We held them off and didn’t let them score when we needed to.”
With the victory, Rosamond (20-7, 11-2), clinched at least a share of the league title with one game remaining against Mammoth. The Roadrunners already defeated the Huskies, 61-15, on Jan. 17 at home.
Jordan outscored the entire Scorpions team by herself in the first half as she had 22 points compared to 20 for Desert (7-7, 7-4). The Roadrunners led 36-20 at halftime.
“I was hoping we learned from the last time we played them, but it didn’t turn out the way we wanted today,” Desert’s Destiny Hart said. “We had way too many turnovers. I think if we would have started the game the way that we ended it, the outcome may have been different. We picked up the energy in the second half. We just needed to communicate more, but I’m very proud of the team.”
Hart led the Scorpions with 19 points. Teammate Kalista Williams added 13 points for Desert.
Despite trailing 36-20 at halftime, the Scorpions responded. It started in the third quarter after they went on a 7-0 run, trimming the lead to 38-27, late in the quarter.
Still, the Roadrunners led 42-28 entering the fourth quarter, but Desert kept chipping away. A 3-pointer by Keira Gamboa cut the lead to 44-37 with 6:20 remaining. Another turnover by Rosamond led to a fast-break layup by Gamboa and the Roadrunners led 48-43.
“Desert started hitting their shots,” Rosamond head coach Justin Armstrong said. “This was definitely a big game for us. But tonight started with Amber. She put the team on her back. We were able to weather the storm. We took it on the chin a few times, but the girls responded well. We need these types of games.”
Desert got to within one bucket, 48-46, following the old fashioned 3-point play by Hart, but the Roadrunners’ defense was stout following that play.
Still clinging to a two-point play, Kiley Perez (nine points) blocked Williams to preserve the lead. The Scorpions were called for an intentional foul and Rosamond was awarded two free throws and the ball. Perez hit 1-of-2 free throws to extend the lead to 49-46 with 31.6 seconds remaining.
The Roadrunners put the game away following two free throws by Abigail Cardoza.
“Our turnovers killed us tonight,” Scorpions head coach John Taylor said. “Both teams played hard, and I was pleased the way we fought back. We couldn’t stop number 25 (Jordan). This is a learning lesson for us. I’m happy with the way we played. It was a hard-fought game.”
Jordan put the icing on the cake for her senior season as she scored the final bucket of the game as time expired, solidifying her solid performance.
“I think, in the second half, we got a little tired and we got too comfortable,” Jordan said. “I’m pleased with how far this team has come. Mentally, we have come a long way.”
