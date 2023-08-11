Jordan leads HDL

The Rosamond girls basketball team won the 2022-23 High Desert League title with a 12-2 record and reached the CIF-Central Section Division 5 quarterfinals, losing by just two points to Coalinga.
Rosamond senior Amber Jordan earned co-MVP honors with Kern Valley senior Brookelynn Gallis on the 2022-23 all-High Desert League team.
Jordan led the Roadrunners with 11.7 points, 11 rebounds, 1.9 assists and four steals per game, while Gallis averaged 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and two steals.
Rosamond’s first-teamers were sophomore Kiley Perez and freshman Abigail Cardoza, while the second team included freshman Ariel Cain and junior Rihanna Williams while junior Callie Morris earned an honorable mention nod.
Perez recorded 6.4 points, six rebounds, 5.1 steals, 2.6 assists and one block per game, while Cardoza picked up 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and three steals per game.
Cain added 3.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 3.8 steals, while Williams had 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Morris averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Desert sophomores Destiny Hart and Keira Gamboa were named to the first team, while freshman Kalista Williams earned an honorable mention.
Hart led the Scorpions, and the league, with 20.8 points per game. She averaged a double-double with 10 rebounds per game and added 6.4 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks.
Gamboa picked up 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game and Williams tallied 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Boron senior Kaili York was named to the first team, while junior Hailey Davis was on the second team and junior Yazmin Page got an honorable mention.
York scored nine points with 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.6 steals per game, while Davis averaged 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals and Page picked up 7.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
California City had two players honored in senior Ny’Ja Jarmon, who was on the second team, and sophomore Elaysha Israel, who earned an honorable mention.
Kern Valley freshman Jayda Bushling and Bishop juniors Henny Charley and Chessy Dondero rounded out the first team.
Kern Valley sophomore Ava Elliott and freshman Elli Jeans were named to the second team, while Bishop freshman Kristin Allen and Mammoth junior Nicole Smyth round out the second team.
Honorable mentions also went to Frazier Mountain freshman Makayla Scally, Kern Valley sophomore Jessie Bunting, Mammoth sophomore Audrey Borunda and Bishop senior Larissa Cortez.
The High Desert League also gives out recognition to players with a high grade-point averages on the All-Academic Team.
The 2022-23 season honorees were Boron senior Kaili York, Cal City sophomore Maya Braxton, Desert sophomore Riley Freeland, Bishop senior Jayda Jackson, Frazier Mountain sophomore Isabella Fredricks, Kern Valley senior Brookelynn Gallis, Mammoth senior Ashley Borunda and Rosamond senior Amber Jordan.
