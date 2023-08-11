 Skip to main content
Girls Basketball | 2022-23 All-High Desert League Girls Basketball Team

Jordan leads HDL

Rosamond senior earns co-MVP honor

The Rosamond girls basketball team won the 2022-23 High Desert League title with a 12-2 record and reached the CIF-Central Section Division 5 quarterfinals, losing by just two points to Coalinga.

Rosamond senior Amber Jordan earned co-MVP honors with Kern Valley senior Brookelynn Gallis on the 2022-23 all-High Desert League team.

