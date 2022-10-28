Jets Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (center) defends his goal as center Trevor Moore (left) attempts to move the puck away while Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois reaches for, Thursday, in Los Angeles.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection during the third period and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won consecutive games for the first time this season. Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler also scored for Winnipeg, which had 12 players on the scoresheet.

