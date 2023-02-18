BERKELEY — Freshman Londynn Jones came off the bench to give No. 16 UCLA an offensive jolt, hitting 3 of 4 shots from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 19 points to spark the Bruins to a 67-54 win over California on Friday night.
UCLA set the tone for the game on the boards, out-rebounding Cal 48-28 and pulling down 20 caroms off the offensive glass, and it helped the Bruins to a 15-point lead at intermission, 35-20.
The Golden Bears got the deficit into single digits briefly early in the third quarter after a Karisma Ortiz jumper made it 42-33, but Emily Bessoir answered with a jumper and Gina Conti hit a 3 to get the Bruins back into a double-digit lead they maintained the rest of the way.
Jones hit 7-of-12 shots from the field and was 2-of-2 from the line to lead UCLA (21-6, 10-5 Pac-12). Charisma Osborne posted a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Bessoir had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jayda Curry finished with 15 points to lead Cal (12-14, 3-12). Kemery Martin and Leilani McIntosh each had 14 points.
UCLA plays at No. 3 Stanford Monday. California plays host to No. 25 USC Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.