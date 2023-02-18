BERKELEY — Freshman Londynn Jones came off the bench to give No. 16 UCLA an offensive jolt, hitting 3 of 4 shots from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 19 points to spark the Bruins to a 67-54 win over California on Friday night.

UCLA set the tone for the game on the boards, out-rebounding Cal 48-28 and pulling down 20 caroms off the offensive glass, and it helped the Bruins to a 15-point lead at intermission, 35-20.

