Stanford UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) drives past UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) during the first half, Friday, in Los Angeles. No. 2 Stanford defeated No. 8 UCLA 72-59.

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — Haley Jones scored 16 points, Cameron Brink added 12 and second-ranked Stanford scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Jones also had 12 rebounds and six assists to help the Cardinal (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) extend their winning streak over conference opponents to 38 games. Brink added 11 rebounds.

