Joining the 800 club

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team gave coach Margaret Neill her 800th and 801st victories on Thursday on the first day of the Glenn Steinkamp Memorial Tournament hosted by Quartz Hill at Marie Kerr Park.
The only thing is, the players didn’t know their 1-0 victory over Village Christian was Neill’s 800th career victory.
“It felt really good,” Paraclete sophomore pitcher Jamie Sencion said. “I didn’t even know it was her 800th win. She didn’t tell anyone. But, it’s really nice.”
Quartz Hill coach Robert Drennan, who is a Paraclete grad, congratulated Neill and told her players of the accomplishment, drawing clapping and cheers from the team.
Drennan then told the Paraclete parents in the stands, and they also cheered for Neill, who was encouraged to take a bow by her athletes and assistant coaches.
“What I keep saying is, it just proves I’ve been around for a long time and I’ve had great kids to coach, that’s the bottom line,” Neill said. “It’s been fun. I’ve gotten to coach a lot of good kids that went on to play in college and been very successful. I’m really proud of all of them.”
Neill, in her 43rd year of coaching, now has a record of 801-244-4, after Paraclete (9-4) defeated Golden Valley 5-2 in the second game of the day. She is second on the California softball coaches all-time wins list behind Jim Ligget of Belmont Carlmont. Ligget coached from 1976-2016 and garnered a record of 1,009-220-4.
“I had no idea that I’d ever get to this,” Neill said. “None whatsoever, none.”
Neill is the leader among active coaches.
“I think it feels good to know that she’s been coaching for that long and we have a coach with so much experience,” Paraclete’s Abby Gorman said.
The win against Village Christian was tight as there were a total of three hits in the game.
Gorman got the first hit for the Spirits with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, and went to second base when the right fielder bobbled the ball.
Gorman then went to third on a wild pitch and JoJo Olevera hit her home with a groundout to third base.
“It felt good,” Gorman said. “(I just wanted) to hit it, to just make contact.”
Sencion had the other hit in the same inning and also went to second on a bobbled ball by the right fielder.
“A couple of people were making the adjustments that we asked them to make and, luckily, those people strung the hits together so we could get that one,” Neill said.
Sencion pitched Paraclete to victory, allowing just one hit with three walks, one intentional walk and 10 strikeouts. The one hit was to the leadoff batter, Gaby Robel, to start the game.
“In the beginning, I was a little shaky and stuff because this is my first tournament with the high school,” the sophomore pitcher said. “But after awhile I got calmer and calmer. After the hit, I just calmed down.”
She said she was proud of the team’s effort to get the win.
“After Ms. Neill told us to make an adjustment, I feel like that really helped us hit more,” Sencion said.
The Spirits got out of a jam in the top of the fifth inning as Village Christian’s Gizelle Moreno reached on an error to leadoff the inning. She went to second on a groundout and a strikeout put Paraclete and Sencion one out away from getting out of the inning.
The next batter, Robel, drew an intentional walk. Then, Alina Tellez drew a walk on a full count, but Moreno was running on the play and Paraclete catcher Katelyn Young threw to third not realizing the batter drew a walk to load the bases.
In the confusion, Moreno thought she was out, so she stepped off the bag and then was tagged out by the Spirits, who got out of the inning unscathed.
In the win against Golden Valley, the Spirits scored two runs in the second and three runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
Golden Valley scored two runs in the fourth, but the game ended after the top of the fifth because of tournament time limits.
Sencion again got the victory, allowing two runs on two hits, one walk and one hit batter with eight strikeouts.
The Spirits advanced in the tournament championship bracket and will play in the semifinals on Saturday.
