The Antelope Valley Ramily LA Rams Booster Club is hosting an inaugural “Rampede at the Park” this Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th Street West in Lancaster.
The tailgate style event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged to come early and bring canopies, ice coolers, etc., as well as water for a fun day at the park.
There will also be raffles, music and more as the Ramily comes together to share their support for the Rams.
The AV Ramily is hoping to make this an annual event and are looking forward to hosting many Rams fans on Saturday.
“Our mission for this event is to bring all of Antelope Valley’s Rams fans together as one Ramily,” said club member Felix Vasquez. “Together we can bring unity to the Valley while showing our support for the LA Rams and help spread the word to anyone interested in joining the Antelope Valley Ramily. Go RAMS!”
The booster club can be followed at https://www.facebook.com/antelopevalleyramily/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.