NASCAR Johnson Returns Auto Racing

Associated Press

Richard Petty (from left), Jimmie Johnson, Maury Gallagher and Petty GMS team president Mike Beam speak at a press conference on Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 as the part-owner of Petty GMS, which announced its rebranded name, Legacy Motor Club, on Wednesday.

 Jenna Fryer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson on Wednesday revealed his rebranded NASCAR team and said he will drive the No. 84 — the reverse of his longtime No. 48 — when the seven-time champion competes for Legacy Motor Club.

Legacy Motor Club replaces Petty GMS, the name the two-car Cup team had last year when Maury Gallagher became the primary owner of Richard Petty’s organization. Johnson bought into the ownership group in November, and with two of NASCAR’s seven-time champions part of the team, the name change was fitting.

