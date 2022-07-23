Johnson named league MVP

The Golden League had a pretty successful run in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs last year, with Quartz Hill winning its third title in school history and Palmdale and Highland both reaching the semifinals in their divisions.
So, it’s no surprise that those three teams each had players represented as the Golden League’s football MVPs and all five of them were also all-CIF selections.
The Bulldogs won the Golden League title with an undefeated 7-0 record after going 5-0 in the shortened COVID spring season.
Highland junior Brandon Johnson was named the league MVP, while junior Aydehn Kingsberry was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Palmdale finished second in the Golden League with a 5-1 record as the Falcons didn’t get to play Knight because of COVID protocols.
Palmdale senior Anthony Woods was named the league’s Back of the Year, while senior Dominic Cannon was named the Lineman of the Year.
Quartz Hill finished third with a 4-3 record. Knight was 4-2 after not playing Palmdale, but the Royals defeated the Hawks, 32-18.
Quartz Hill senior kicker Franco Bella was named the Kicker of the Year, but was also a solid defensive back for the Royals, catching an interception to seal that victory over Knight.
Johnson’s award meant a lot to him as he finally got a full football season under his belt. He broke his collarbone as a freshman during a scrimmage and played in just three games during the COVID shortened five-game season.
“It came surprisingly, honestly, because we had so many weapons on our offense,” Johnson said. “It was a very special moment, because coming off a collarbone break my freshman year to only playing three games during the COVID season and then having a breakout season and winning offensive MVP and a whole bunch of other accomplishments that I set myself to, it was really special to me.”
The running back rushed for 1,580 yards on 169 carries with 24 rushing touchdowns and one touchdown reception. He scored five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-12 CIF-Southern Section Division 8 quarterfinal victory over California on Nov. 12.
“It was my first real high school season,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who became a member of Highland’s 1,000-pound club in the weight room this summer, has high hopes for the upcoming season, which begins on Aug. 19 — three years after he broke his collarbone.
“I’m actually hoping to break Highland’s rushing record,” he said. “I’ll have to go look up exactly what it is and hope I can break it. Obviously, a state title. Maybe (2,500) yards or more. Hoping for 30 touchdowns, but that’s a bit extreme.
“I’m hoping, really, to just have a fun year. Just finish senior season before I start college. I’m actually thinking of going to college early to Arizona.”
Kingsberry recorded 74 tackles — 31 solo — with six sacks and seven quarterback hurries for the Bulldogs. He also had 22 tackles for a loss, caused a fumble, recorded an interception and had one pass defensed. Kingsberry scored three touchdowns on offense and recorded a safety.
“I felt really good about it,” Kingsberry said about the award. “I hope to get it again this year and work really hard with my team. It was because of my team that I got it, really. … I didn’t really focus on getting that, it just happened.”
He said the Golden League title was the main goal of the season.
“That felt really good. That was the goal. That’s what we really wanted,” Kingsberry said. “The season was kind of personal, so we made sure we got that. Then, from there it was just focusing on playoffs and trying to win CIF.”
He added that’s the same goal this upcoming season.
Woods finished with 1,583 yards on 142 carries and 24 rushing touchdowns, including five in a playoff game against West Torrance where he ran 306 yards. The Falcons had two games canceled by COVID protocols.
“I felt like I played good,” Woods said. “I felt like I would have had more yards if I had the extra two games.”
Woods is headed to Idaho State where he will play running back for the Vandals.
Cannon played offensive and defensive lineman for the Falcons. He averaged 4.5 tackles per game, finishing with 45 tackles — 20 solo — 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and one pass defensed. The Falcons scored 64 touchdowns on the season.
Bella, who will be playing football at Lawrence Technological University, finished 4-for-7 in field goal attempts with his longest a 41-yard conversion, 27-for-34 in PATs and amassed 3,421 kickoff yards. He also punted for 827 yards with four inside the 20 and a 54-yard punt on the season.
On defense, he recorded 29 tackles and three interceptions — one for a touchdown. He also had two touchdown receptions.
Johnson and Kingsberry were named to the CIF-SS Division 8 first team, while Woods and Cannon were named to the CIF-SS Division 10 first team and Bella was named to the CIF-SS Division 12 first team.
