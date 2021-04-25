PALMDALE — The Highland boys basketball team defeated Palmdale 75-53 in a Golden League game on Friday night at Highland High School.
Kai Johnson led the Bulldogs with 19 points, five assists and a steal, as Highland scored 45 of its 75 points in the second half.
Ben Estrada, Isaiah Straight, Ty Dorow, Scott Foreman, Trustin Finney and John DeLuca combined for 12 3-Pointers, 21 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Highland duo of Ramar Whitmore and Marlon Young dominated the paint with a combined 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Highland coach Chris Cole says that the victory was a full team effort with every player contributing throughout the game.
Cole said the win was good for team morale and comradery as the boys celebrated each other’s successes throughout the game. Cole also said he was proud of the energy and heart that the players showed tonight, and is especially in the second half.
Baseball
Highland 17,
Palmdale 6
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Palmdale 17-6 on Saturday in a Golden League Tournament game at Palmdale High School.
Shea Lewis started the scoring for the Bulldogs with a two-run triple in the first inning.
Troy Lewis led the Bulldogs’ offense, finishing 2-for-2, Austin Schaefer had three of Highland’s eight stolen bases. Palmdale had two players with at least two steals, including Oscar Ardenondo, who had two.
Highland outhit Palmdale 11-3.
Palmdale scored four runs in the second inning, as Zander Fournier, Roman Mercado and Jason Catano each drove in a run.
Highland reliever Jason Walker earned the victory for the Bulldogs, allowing no runs, no hits and no walks in two innings, striking out two. Michael Carger Jr. recorded the last three outs for Highland.
Softball
Highland 20,
Eastside 1(5)
PALMDALE — The Highland softball team beat Eastside 20-1 in a five-inning Golden League game on Friday at Highland High School.
Highland outhit Eastside 19-1.
Highland jumped out for five runs in the bottom of the first, continued scoring and capped the scoring with seven runs in the fourth.
Natalie Gomez led the Bulldogs with four hits and two RBIs, while teammate Mia Romero had a team-high three RBIs and three hits. Keira Carrillo also had two hits and two RBIs.
Highland pitcher Annika Gugler had seven strikeouts in three innings.
Women’s Tennis
Sequoias 5, AVC 4
VISALIA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team was edged out by College of the Sequoias in a 5-4 loss on Saturday.
Kristi Henderson was part of two victories for the Marauders (0-3), starting with an 8-5 win in doubles with teammate Frida Anguiano.
Henderson then went on to win her singles match in commanding fashion, 6-2, 6-1.
Juliana Martinez and Jessica Huynh won their doubles match by default, and Huynh added a default win at No. 6 in singles.
Marbella Rubio and Martinez lost close matches in singles, as Martinez had to play three sets.
“We definitely had our opportunities to win and fought hard,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Rubio trailed 3-0 in her first set, but fought back to take a 4-3 lead. She lost the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-5), and the second set 6-2.
Martinez won her first set 6-3, but dropped the last two sets by close scores, 6-4, 6-3.
“We’re seeing that we’re playing better and that’s always a positive,” Webb said.
Rubio and Garcia lost their doubles set 8-3, while Garcia fell 6-1, 6-1 in singles and Anguiano lost her singles match 6-0, 6-0.
AVC plays at Mount San Antonio College on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.