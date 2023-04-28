LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Nelly Korda hits from a bunker to the second green during the first round of the LPGA LA Championship golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday in Los Angeles.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Linnea Johansson shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship on Thursday at Wilshire Country Club.

Johansson had a bogey-free round, one of just five in the first round.

