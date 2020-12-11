The JetHawks’ Christmas wish to remain an affiliated team within Major League Baseball’s minor league system was completely dashed on Thursday.
The choice came down to the Fresno Grizzlies — who were asked to drop from a Triple-A team, one step from the majors, to a Low-A team, the first step in the minors under Major League Baseball’s reorganization — and the JetHawks.
The Grizzlies and the City of Fresno balked at the demotion, but ultimately came to a deal with Major League Baseball, announcing their new contract on the team’s Twitter account with a statement from team president Derek Franks on Thursday evening.
“The Fresno Grizzlies and the City of Fresno are thrilled to announce that professional baseball is here to stay in downtown Fresno. As a result of the reorganization of Minor League Baseball, the Grizzlies are proud to have received an invitation to join the California League as an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Major League Baseball has guaranteed that professional baseball will remain in downtown Fresno for the long-term by signing a 15-year commitment to the City of Fresno.
“The Grizzlies would like to thank Mayor Lee Brand, the Fresno City Council, and Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer for their tireless efforts to ensure that the incredible fans of the Grizzlies will enjoy professional baseball in Fresno for many years to come.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the JetHawks hadn’t received any word from Major League Baseball on their future in the sport.
“We haven’t heard anything yet other than what we’ve read regarding Fresno,” JetHawks President Andy Dunn said.
Dunn still had a sliver of hope earlier Thursday that the Fresno contract wouldn’t work out and the JetHawks would still have an affiliation, noting the Rockies were the one team that hadn’t officially announced their affiliate invitations.
But that changed Thursday evening as Colorado posted its affiliates on its Twitter account. The team also tweeted a message to each of the affiliates they lost, including the JetHawks.
“To the @JetHawks and the Antelope Valley community, thank you for serving as great hosts since 2017. We will always remember our years of wonderful partnership,” the message said.
When MLB announced the decision to cut 42 teams from its minor league system, the criteria for picking those teams included poor facilities and location to the affiliates.
Neither of those things were wrong in Lancaster as the facilities are in top shape and the location isn’t too far from other teams. What brought the JetHawks down instead was the wind.
“That seemed to be the issue with a lot of the parent clubs, the big league clubs, was that it’s not facility related, it’s not location related, it’s weather related, specifically wind,” Dunn said.
The Rockies found it difficult to groom pitchers in the High Desert wind, something that wasn’t a problem when the team was with the Houston Astros for seven years.
Five years after pitcher Dallas Keuchel finished the 2010 season with the JetHawks with a club-record three complete games, he won the American League Cy Young award as a pitcher for the Astros.
“Pitchers look at the wind and the heat and the elevation and they despair,” Keuchel, now a pitcher with the Atlanta Braves, told the Valley Press’ Brian Golden in 2015. “I was determined to make a negative into a positive, and I’ll tell you, the habits I was forced to form in Lancaster, to change speeds and keep the ball down, are still with me today.”
Former JetHawks pitching coach Don Alexander, who helped Keuchel hone his craft in 2010, used to say if you can pitch in Lancaster, you can pitch anywhere.
“Dallas showed it could be done and what could be done,” Alexander told Golden in 2015.
There have been plenty of successful pitchers to come out of the Antelope Valley, a fact Dunn and his team tried to explain, as well.
Dunn said the JetHawks will be looking at their options to keep some sort of baseball in Lancaster, whether it be through the Independent League or College Wood Bat League circuits.
“We’re just waiting to find out what Major League Baseball’s thoughts are on the Antelope Valley, if there’s thoughts,” Dunn said. “We’re expecting communications with Major League Baseball about any options we may have to maintain baseball in the Antelope Valley. We’re looking forward to having those conversations with them very soon.”
One of Dunn’s main concerns is fighting for his employees.
“I’ve got a community we’re trying to look after, but even more closely is I’ve got a front office staff and it affects them and their families,” he said.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said he would have preferred the JetHawks be spared, but he is also looking at the positives of the situation.
“So now we have this facility that frees up for a lot of events, a lot of uses,” Parris said. “And I’m interested to hear from the community what they suggest.”
The mayor said he has heard people say to make it available to the high schools to use. The stadium is currently also home to the University of Antelope Valley baseball team, which is perennially a top-25 NAIA program.
Parris also said he has heard the option of making the stadium available for community use. This past summer a church held their services in the stadium to be compliant with COVID-19 restrictions.
“Let’s be realistic, there’s not a lot of entertainment for young people in the Antelope Valley and this is a perfect venue for that,” Parris said. “There’s a great crowd-control ability, it’s built for crowd control. We can put out some incredibly good events there, so I’m not too concerned.”
Keeping some sort of baseball around is also an option, because the JetHawks still have a lease with the city.
“From city management perspective, it’s always cost us more than it makes us,” Parris said. “Not a significant expense, but an expense. That lawn, that grass out there — that is a work of art. It’s very difficult to maintain and that’s one of the reasons it’s so expensive. We’re just hoping we can hold on to it simply because it’s an engineering feat.”
After 24 years as the only other professional baseball team in Los Angeles County next to the Dodgers, the JetHawks don’t know what their fate will be, but are hoping to find out in the next week.
“It was great while it lasted,” Parris said. “I thought they elevated the city in many ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.