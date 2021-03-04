LAS VEGAS — Jordyn Jenkins scored a career-high 16 points, Endyia Rogers added 15 points and dished off a career-high 11 assists and eighth-seeded USC defeated ninth-seeded Arizona State 71-65 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.
The Trojans (11-11) earned a meeting with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stanford in a quarterfinal game on Thursday.
Jordan Sanders scored 14 points for USC, with the three top scorers combining to make 20 of 25 shots to help the Trojans shoot 65% (30 of 46). They were 7 of 14 from 3-point range.
Taya Hanson scored 15 points on 5-of-14 3-point shooting for the Sun Devils (11-10), who shot just 35% (22 of 63). Maggie Besselink added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
USC scored the first nine points of the game and the first 10 of the second quarter to lead 28-7. It was 39-22 at the half, with the Trojans shooting 70% and ASU 29%.
The teams split a pair of close games in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.