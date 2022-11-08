Lakers Jazz Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (0) and LeBron James sit on the bench near the end of the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Utah Jazz on Monday in Salt Lake City. The Lakers lost 139-116.

 Rick Bowmer

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days.

Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage. The Jazz made 53 field goals while shooting 56.4% from the field. They made 16 3-pointers en route to scoring at least 130 points for the third time in 12 games.

