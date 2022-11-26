Kings Sharks Hockey

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Friday in San Jose.

SAN JOSE — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night.

Phillip Dananult, Victor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

