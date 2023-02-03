Washington UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) during the second half, Thursday, in Los Angeles. The Bruins won 70-61.

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Amari Bailey scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington 70-61 on Thursday night.

UCLA completed a season sweep of Washington and stopped a two-game skid that had followed a 14-game winning streak. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) won their 20th straight home game dating to last season and remained in first place in the conference standings.

