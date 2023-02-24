UCLA Utah Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Utah center Branden Carlson (left) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) during the first half on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

 Jeff Swinger

SALT LAKE CITY — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and Tyger Campbell added 18 to lift No. 4 UCLA to a 78-71 win over Utah on Thursday night.

"Jaime is a big-time player. He's an All-American and a guy that's going to play in the NBA for 10-12 years, so it's not a surprise," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.

