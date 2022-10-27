UCLA Preview Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) puts up a shot during the second half of a second-round NCAA tournament game against Saint Mary’s College, March 19, in Portland, Ore.

 Craig Mitchelldyer

SAN FRANCISCO — UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons.

“He had opportunities, I had opportunities,” Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. “But ultimately we came to the decision that we were going to come back and hang banner No. 12 in Pauley Pavilion.”

