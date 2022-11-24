WCup Germany Japan Soccer

Associated Press

Japan players celebrate after Takuma Asano (far right) scored his side’s second goal during a World Cup Group E soccer match against Germany on Wednesday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Japan scored two late goals for a 2-1 victory.

DOHA, Qatar — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock.

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to help Japan come from behind and upset Germany 2-1.

