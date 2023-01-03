Lakers Hornets Basketball

Associated Press

Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday in Charlotte, N.C. James scored 43 in the Lakers’ 121-115 victory.

 

 Chris Carlson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LeBron James is taking giant leaps lately toward breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring mark.

James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of the NBA record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.