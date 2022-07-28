Chargers Football

Los Angeles Chargers safeties Derwin James Jr., right, throws a ball as Nasir Adderley (24) looks on during the NFL football team’s training camp on Wednesday in Costa Mesa.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers fans hoping to see Derwin James practicing in his new No. 3 jersey will have to wait a little longer.

James spent most of Wednesday’s opening session of training camp on the sideline without a helmet. Coach Brandon Staley said James participated during the walkthrough portions as the team and James’ agent look to finalize a contract extension.

