Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives around Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) during the second half, Tuesday, in Orlando, Fla. James scored 28 points to help lead the Lakers to a 129-110 victory, halting the team’s four-game losing streak.

ORLANDO, Fla. — LeBron James scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers stopped a four-game slide, beating the Orlando Magic 129-110 on Tuesday night.

James also had seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. The four-time NBA MVP had scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games.

