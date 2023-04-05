Lakers Jazz Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) scores as Utah Jazz center Damian Jones (15) defends during overtime in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — LeBron James missed a potential game-winning layup on the final play of regulation. Given a second chance, he delivered.

James scored 37 points, including a go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left in overtime, to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 135-133 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.