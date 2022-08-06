Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) participates in drills at the team’s practice facility, July 30, in Costa Mesa. Jackson is settling in nicely in the Chargers’ new-look defense.

COSTA MESA — Less than two weeks into training camp, J.C. Jackson is proving to be a quick study of the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

The 26-year-old cornerback, one of the top defensive signings in the league during the offseason, has been making life difficult for wide receivers during practices. He came up with a big interception Friday during a two-minute drill near the end of practice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.