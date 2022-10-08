NHL Diversity Hockey

The Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba (top center) takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (right) and the Chicago Blackhawks’ Malcolm Subban before a Stanley Cup playoff game, Aug. 1, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan.

It was no different for Dumba as an adult, one of just a handful of minority players in the National Hockey League. Even in a circle of his fellow players, the Minnesota defenseman was alone in dropping to one knee on a global stage to silently protest systemic racism.

