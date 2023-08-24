US Open Isner Retires Tennis

Associated Press

John Isner hits a backhand return to Adrian Mannarino at the Australian Open on Jan. 18 in Melbourne, Australia. Isner will retire from professional tennis after playing at the U.S. Open.

 

 Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

John Isner will retire from professional tennis after playing at the U.S. Open, he announced Wednesday, bringing an end to a career that included one Grand Slam semifinal appearance and a victory in the longest match in the sport’s history.

“This transition won’t be easy but I’m looking forward to every second of it with my amazing family,” the big-serving, 6-foot-10 (2.08-meter) American wrote in a posting on social media that included a photo showing Isner, his wife and their four children.

