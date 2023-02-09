Clippers

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

Kyrie Irving dribbles against the Clippers in his Mavericks debut on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Dallas won 110-104.

LOS ANGELES — Kyrie Irving came out charging in his Dallas debut, keying a big run to open the game and sparking his new teammates in front of a cheering Luka Doncic on the bench.

Irving scored 24 points and the Mavericks never trailed in beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 on Wednesday night.

