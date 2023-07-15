WNBA All Star Game Skills Basketball

Associated Press

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (left) competes in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest, Friday, in Las Vegas. She won the contest with a record 37 points, missing just two shots.

 

 Ellen Schmidt

LAS VEGAS — New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu electrified the crowd Friday by scoring a record 37 of a possible 40 points to easily win the 3-point shooting contest at the WNBA All-Star Game.

She beat the Seattle Storm’s Sami Whitcomb and the Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale in the final. Whitcomb had 24 points and Ogunbowale 11.

